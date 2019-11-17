Fatality reported in tractor vs pedestrian collision in rural Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Sunday morning in a collision involving a tractor and a pedestrian in rural Merced County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 59 and Bellevue Road, just north of Merced, the CHP said. The highway was closed while paramedics performed CPR until they were declared dead.

The Merced County Coroner was called to the scene just before 7 a.m., the CHP said.

No other information was available.

