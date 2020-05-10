Fatality reported in solo-vehicle rollover along SB I-5 in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported just after midnight Sunday following a solo-vehicle rollover along Interstate 5 in rural Kings County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 12:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Avenal Cutoff Road overpass.

A solo vehicle rolled down the freeway shoulder embankment, the CHP said.

No other information was immediately available.

