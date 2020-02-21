Fatality reported in solo-vehicle crash along Hwy 180 west of Kings Canyon Natl Park

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported in a Friday morning, solo-vehicle crash along Highway 180 west of Kings Canyon National Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Highway 180, five miles west of Highway 245, the CHP said. A black Honda Accord with Ohio license plates overturned and landed upside down on its roof, blocking the southbound lane.

The CHP reported that the driver was out of the vehicle and other motorists were performing CPR on a victim before paramedics arrived.

Highway 180 is currently closed between Millwood Road and Highway 245 as the Fresno County Coroner’s Office is called to the scene.

The CHP later reported that the Accord sustained major rollover damage.

FRESNO COUNTY: State Route 180 is currently closed between Millwood Road and State Route 245 due to a single vehicle collision. Expect delays through the area as crews work to clear the roadway. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/orsT8GyaaE — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 21, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

