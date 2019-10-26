Motorcyclist killed in northeast Fresno crash identified

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist in his 50s was killed in a northeast Fresno crash Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

It happened at Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours as police investigate the crash.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed on October 26 as Forrest Weibert, 73, of Fresno.

