Motorcyclist killed in northeast Fresno crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist in his 50s was killed in a northeast Fresno crash Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

It happened at Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours as police investigate the crash.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed on October 26 as Forrest Weibert, 73, of Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.