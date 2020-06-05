Fatality reported in fiery crash along Hwy 198 near Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported early Friday morning in a fiery solo-vehicle crash along Highway 198 near Lemoore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. after a white Chevrolet Malibu slammed into the center divide along eastbound Highway 198 near Houston Avenue and caught fire.

Eastbound lanes of traffic were diverted off the highway for over an hour as emergency crews worked the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

