Fatality reported in early morning crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 99 in Tulare County after a vehicle rolled-over off an onramp and landed onto oncoming traffic, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Reports of a collision were reported just before 2 a.m. at the 99 northbound onramp with Avenue 24. A vehicle was hit from the back after swerving to avoid hitting a vehicle that had overturned onto the freeway.

Traffic backed up as the vehicles and debris filled the roadway.

The Tulare County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene after Tulare County Fire crews confirmed a fatality, the CHP said. Another driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The northbound side of the freeway was closed at County Line Road in Delano for several hours as multiple agencies worked the scene.

The freeway was reopened before 7 a.m.

This story will be updated.

