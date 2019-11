FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Friday night in a solo vehicle wreck involving a tree in northwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Herndon and Marks avenues, police said. Witnesses saw the vehicle hit a tree.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

