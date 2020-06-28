Fatal solo traffic collision leaves one dead and a child with major injuries near Friant road, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Solo traffic collision kills one and leaves a child with major injuries near Friant Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision took place in the area of Friant Road and Old Friant road at around 5:05 p.m.

Authorities say the child has been transported to the hospital.

Northbound Copper Avenue will be closed for about two hours, according to California Highway Patrol.

No other information was available.

This story will be updated.

