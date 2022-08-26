FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle rolled over in Fresno County on Friday afternoon resulting in a fatality, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officers say the incident took place on South Cornelia Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue, west of Easton in Fresno County around 5:30 p.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle rolled over off the road. The solo occupant of the vehicle has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other people or vehicles seem to be involved in the incident.

Details about the cause of the incident are currently unknown. This is an ongoing investigation by the California Highway Patrol.