Fatal crash leaves one dead, two injured, in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 152 near Los Banos that left one person dead and two injured.

Authorities say that around 4 p.m. a sedan traveling westbound on Highway 152 lost control. The car went over the center divider and hit a big rig traveling eastbound on the freeway.

The debris from the collision flew back over to the westbound lane and struck a second sedan.

Officials say the driver of the first sedan was ejected from the car and died at the scene. The big rig driver sustained major injuries to the legs and was air-lifted to a hospital in Modesto.

The driver of the second sedan was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Authorities say it is too early in the investigation to know why the Jetta crossed lanes, and whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.