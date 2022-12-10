FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that they say left a man and woman dead this afternoon on a rural Fresno County road.

This accident claimed two lives and neighbors who live nearby said fatal accidents at North and DeWolf avenues are common and something needs to be done about it.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon when Carsen Schmidt, who lives near North and DeWolf avenues heard the accident.

“I mean, I was in the shower and you could just hear a big boom and I just started hearing helicopters and a bunch of sirens,” Schmidt says. “I came out here and sure enough there was a helicopter landed and probably about four to five cops with a bunch of fire trucks.”

CHP Sergeant Christopher Swanberg said the two people in the sedan possibly in their 20s were killed on impact.

“The Freightliner was traveling east on North Avenue and the Nissan Altima was stopped at the stop sign for Dewolf, for unknown reasons the driver of the Altima edged out into the intersection and then right in front of the Freightliner.”

The intersection is currently a two-way stop and Sergeant Schmidt said it’s not the first time someone has died there.

“This isn’t the first traffic collision that’s happened, there’s a VW emblem over there, I don’t believe this was part of this collision so there’s been a couple collisions in this intersection.”

“Same spot, it was almost kind of the same situation it was another fatal crash and it had the helicopter and everything,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said changes need to be made to the intersection.

“It’s just sad they need to put a four-way stop right here because there’s just been too many crashes and it’s sad to see,” he said.

CHP officials say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol played a role in today’s crash.