Fatal crash leaves one dead in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO,Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatal car crash left one person killed Saturday in Northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Nees and Chestnut Avenues just after 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

A red Volkswagen sedan with two people inside was traveling westbound on Nees Avenue when it was struck by a pickup truck, according to authorities.

Authorities say the driver of the Volkswagen suffered non-life threatening injuries while the passenger died. The driver of the pickup was uninjured but was arrested for DUI.

The incident is under investigation.

The passenger killed in the crash was identified Sunday as Carson Gates, 19, of Fresno, by the Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office.

