Fatal accident shuts down road near Reedley

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is confirmed dead after a truck crashed into a semi-truck just outside of Reedley.

Officers were first alerted around 4 p.m. after a 911 call about a traffic collision at Adams and Reed Avenue.

CHP says the driver of the semi-truck was heading south and tried to make a left on Adams Avenue. That’s when the truck, which was traveling north, collided with the semi-truck.

Officers say the driver inside was trapped. He was pulled out but died on the way to the hospital. Investigators say it appears the semi driver did not have time to make the turn.

Anytime you’re in the unincorporated county areas, there may not be the same amount of lighting. This collision did occur during the daytime,”, said Sergeant Jeffrey Cipolla.

“It was a t-intersection, which isn’t the most common intersection. So if you’re unfamiliar with your surroundings, take your time.”

#BREAKING: One person has been confirmed dead after a crash involving an SUV and semi truck at the intersection of Reed and Adams in Reedley. Waiting for more information from @ChpFresno. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/JBcJpilaLT — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 6, 2019

