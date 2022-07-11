LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — An accident in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Twisselman Road Monday morning left one dead and has closed down several lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

As of 4 a.m., the all southbound lanes are closed due to lumber spilled in the road, according to CHP. As of 6:56 a.m., the northbound lane reopened. Traffic is being detoured at Twisselman Road. CHP also reported 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the road. Avoid the area if possible.

The accident happen around 3:29 a.m., according to CHP. Caltrans reported a multiple big rig collision resulting in an overturned big rig and one person dead.

This story will be updated.