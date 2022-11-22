FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.

According to CHP, at the same time, a man in a Ford truck was approaching the intersection driving eastbound on North, which is not controlled by stop signs.

Authorities say the car made a complete stop, but drove into the intersection in the way of oncoming traffic and collided with the truck.

Both drivers of the vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Corolla later died at a local hospital. The passenger in the car was not injured. The driver of the truck remains hospitalized.

This is an ongoing investigation. For any additional information please contact Fresno CHP at (559) 705-2200.