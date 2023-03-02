FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal accident has a Fresno area temporarily closed, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The area of Golden State and San Benito, near Highway 99 is closed Thursday afternoon as Fresno Police work on an investigation, they say involving a vehicle versus pedestrian.

Lieutenant Bill Dooley says around 3:30 p.m., a woman allegedly walked out in front of a vehicle and was fatally struck by the vehicle.

Lt. Dooley says it is unknown if she was a transient and no identification has been made on the victim.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and it is believed that no alcohol or drugs were involved.

The Fresno Police Department says the area will be closed while the investigation is going.