FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’ve ever wanted to pursue a career in the aviation field, Fresno Yosemite International Airport is here to help.

Airport officials are inviting the community to their second annual free aviation job fair at FAT on Thursday, October 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Full and part-time positions will be available and airport officials encourage attendees to bring copies of their resume.

Businesses included in the fair will include:

Fresno Yosemite International Airport/City of Fresno

Alaska Airlines/Horizon Airlines

Allegiant Air

Atlantic Aviation

California National Guard

California Highway Patrol

FAA Air Traffic Control and Technical Operations

G2 Secure Staff

Hands-On Central California

Hudson Group

Matrix Aviation/Volaris Airlines

Piedmont/American Airlines

SkyWest Airlines

SP Plus Corporation

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Unifi

West Air

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

And many more!

Airport officials say there will be free parking available on the fourth floor of the parking garage (rooftop).

For more information about the job fair, you’re encouraged to email fresno.airport@fresno.gov or by calling 559-621-4500.