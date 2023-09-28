FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’ve ever wanted to pursue a career in the aviation field, Fresno Yosemite International Airport is here to help.
Airport officials are inviting the community to their second annual free aviation job fair at FAT on Thursday, October 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Full and part-time positions will be available and airport officials encourage attendees to bring copies of their resume.
Businesses included in the fair will include:
- Fresno Yosemite International Airport/City of Fresno
- Alaska Airlines/Horizon Airlines
- Allegiant Air
- Atlantic Aviation
- California National Guard
- California Highway Patrol
- FAA Air Traffic Control and Technical Operations
- G2 Secure Staff
- Hands-On Central California
- Hudson Group
- Matrix Aviation/Volaris Airlines
- Piedmont/American Airlines
- SkyWest Airlines
- SP Plus Corporation
- Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
- Unifi
- West Air
- Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)
- And many more!
Airport officials say there will be free parking available on the fourth floor of the parking garage (rooftop).
For more information about the job fair, you’re encouraged to email fresno.airport@fresno.gov or by calling 559-621-4500.