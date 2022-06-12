FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The triple-digit temperatures are back in the Central Valley, and farmworker organizations are reminding workers to stay safe.

“Protect themselves from the heat by remaining with a long sleeve, sort of loose clothing many of them wear, covering their faces with a bandana,” said Irene de Barricua with Lideres Campesinas.

De Barricua is also advocating for more breaks when it gets too hot. That’s what Assembly Bill 2243 proposes.

“What they’re asking for in this bill is paid rest and recover breaks every hour and access to cool water when it’s at 105 degrees, but what we’re advocating for is actually 95 degrees or 100 degrees,” she said, adding that the legislation also “Requires employers to have a copy of heat illness prevention plan for all new employees and when temperatures exceed 80 degrees.”

De Barricua also reminds workers of their existing rights.

“There needs to be always shade available for farmworkers and cold water. The problem we find when we go to the fields is, there often isn’t water, they’re expected to bring their own water.”

She says farm workers are at a higher risk of a heat stroke.

“They have the right to speak up if they don’t feel well. We’ve had farmworkers that faint. They sit down on the side of the tree, and they faint, and they’re left there.”

Signs of a heat stroke can include fast breathing or shortness of breath, not sweating even while feeling too hot, feeling confused, or loss of consciousness.