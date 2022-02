Photos of McKenzi Grace Hall provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Farmersville Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Mckenzi Hall was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when she left her Farmville home according to police.

According to police, she was wearing a grey sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and black shoes. Mckenzi is described as 4’11 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Farmersville Police Department at 559-747-0321.