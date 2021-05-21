Farmersville motorcyclist killed after crashing into van

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Farmersville motorcyclist was killed Thursday after California Highway Patrol investigators say he crashed into the rear end of a stopped van.

The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Avenue 280 and Road 176 in Tulare County.

Investigators say a man was driving an Econoline Van and was stopped at Avenue 280 and Road 176 waiting to make a turn. Investigators say the man, who was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson, hit the right rear of the van, killing him.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision, investigators say.