Farmers markets canceled in Fresno and Hanford this week due to extreme heat

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two farmers market events scheduled this week in the Central Valley have been canceled as temperatures are expected to hit triple digits.

The Business Organization of Old Town announced Tuesday that it has decided to cancel this week’s Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis due to 111-degree heat being forecasted that day.

The Friday Night Farmers Market will resume again in Clovis next week on Friday, June 25.

In Hanford, the Thursday Night Market Place at Civic Park has also been canceled this week as temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees in the city.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Central and Southern regions of the San Joaquin Valley due to dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging between 102 to 112 degrees.

The excessive heat warning will remain in effect from 10:00 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. on Saturday.