FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A farmer’s market will open Tuesday to residents in Fresno who have long hoped for one in their area.

Covenant of Faith Family Ministries will be hosting a farmer’s market on Tuesday, May 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 6269 East Kings Canyon Road in Fresno.

Officials say the farmer’s market will bring fresh produce to the Southeast area of Fresno to provide access to local fruit and vegetables, and that local food trucks will also be participating.

“I am excited for Farmers Market to arrive in District 5. The Southeast residents have

longed to have access to fresh produce for their families, as many of the residents in

District 5 has been classified as living in food deserts,” said District 5 Councilmember Luis Chavez

Chavez also says that the Covenant of Faith Family Ministries’ Farmers Market will bring access to and awareness of healthy living to residents here in Southeast Fresno.