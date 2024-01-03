FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — With some of that snow on the way to the Sierra, it’s not nearly enough to compare to last year’s snowpack.

On Tuesday, the Department of Water and Power (DWP) conducted the first snow survey of the year. The results, however, were over 100% lower than where we were in 2023.

This winter season has been very different compared to last year. On Tuesday we got the numbers that truly show how far behind it is. Central Valley farmers say they’re hoping for the best.

A very different kind of scene compared to 2023. The snow survey this January conducted by the DWP showed low snow levels throughout the state.

“The January snow survey is always our big reveal for snow conditions for the year,” said Sean de Guzman. He’s the manager of the snow surveys.

Last year the measuring stick had to go in five feet. But this year? Just seven-and-a-half inches of snow so far.

Guzman says things could change in the coming months.

“It’s really still too early to determine what kind of year we’ll have in terms of wet or dry,” said de Guzman. “There could be so many things that could happen in our storm systems between now and April when we should see our peak snowpack.”

“We haven’t had a whole lot of snow up to this point, and we knew that was going to reflect on the snow survey in the Sierra Nevada,” said Ryan Ferguson, the CEO of the Fresno Farm Bureau.

Farmers throughout the valley expected these results, but they’re holding out for more snowfall and snowmelt.

“We’re about halfway through that season right now,” Jacobsen said. “The fact that we’re so far behind doesn’t worry me yet, but in a month from now if we’re still that far behind, a little more worrisome.”

But Jacobsen says farmers are prepared for the worst while hoping for the best.

Reservoirs right now are still over 116% on average throughout the state, with water and snowmelt from last year.

For now, farmers are keeping a close eye on the conditions of this upcoming year, while also pulling from what’s left over from last.

“The uncertainty right now, is we hope that number will increase and not decrease, and well right now, that’s a big question mark,” he said.

We still have at least two more months of our typical wet season for the state. Farmers say they need two to three storms throughout the winter month to push through the year.