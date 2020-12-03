Fantasy of Lights creates electric winter wonderland at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Big Fresno Fair was canceled this year because of the pandemic but now organizers are trying something new with their first-ever Fantasy of Lights Show.

It is a drive thru event which kicks off Thursday night. 

The Fresno Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland with 450 holiday light displays.

“It’s the first time we have ever done something like this we are excited to bring this to the fresno community it’s something we’ve been wanting to do for years so we are excited that it’s finally happening,” said Stacy Irandea, Fresno Fairgrounds deputy manager. 

Fantasy of Lights is drive thru only event and people must stay in their cars at all times.

Food will be sold at the entrance because what is a trip to the fairgrounds without fair food.

“We have three concession stands selling corn dogs, cattle corn, funnel cakes and of course that hot cocoa to sip as you are making your way through the Christmas lights,” Irandea added.

Each section families drive through is themed.

Most displays have animation and there is something to see everywhere you look. 

“It’s something new and exciting and something to get them out of the house, it’s a safe healthy way for families to spend some great holiday time together,” Irandea said.

Fantasy of Lights runs through January 3rd from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket price per vehicle is $20 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday. 

Families are being asked to buy tickets online ahead of time.

