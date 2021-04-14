Fans will be in the stands for Fresno Grizzlies games starting on opening day

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Grizzlies announced Wednesday that they will have fans in the stands.

The Grizzlies said they have officially received the green light from the Fresno County Department of Public Health to open their season on May 11 with fans in the stands.

“Hibernation is OVER!” said Grizzlies President Derek Franks. “With less than a month to go until our Home Opener, we are working hard to make sure that Chukchansi Park is safe for our fans. I can’t wait to see everyone back out at the ballpark, have a hot dog, and get back to enjoying the game we all love.”

The Grizzlies will only be releasing May’s tickets initially. All season and flex-plan ticket holders will be able to access their tickets online starting April 21.

More information is available on the Grizzlies website.