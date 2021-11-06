Fans pack Bulldog Stadium for sold out Fresno State football game

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State fans sold out Bulldog Stadium Saturday for the Bulldogs’ big game against Boise State.

As crowds dressed in their Fresno State gear packed into Bulldog Stadium for the Bulldogs’ big game against Boise, fans like Tony Salazar said this was one game they were not going to miss.

“We all come out, we don’t miss this, we cancel quinceaneras to come to this game,” said Salazar.

Salazar said the rivalry with Boise goes back as long as he can remember.

“Boise is Boise, and the Fresno people hold a grudge toward Boise and the team, and again, 20 years ago they don’t think about it but we do,” Salazar.

He carries his custom-made autographed bulldog emblem around his neck for good luck.

“Devante Adams, Derrek Carr, it’s just me, I like my players to know that I’m here for them,” explained Salazar.

Bulldog Stadium can host nearly 40,000 fans, and Saturday’s sold-out game was full to capacity.

Joseph Zamora and Alejandra Garcia were among those fans.

“It’s exciting, we’re playing Boise State it’s always a good game it’s always one of the best rivalries.”

Zamora said even with the sold-out crowd, there was still one person missing.

“My son, Nick Zamora, he’s overseas right now he’s united states airforce he’s a firefighter, and you know what I love you son and I wish you could be here,” said Zamora.