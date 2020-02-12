Famous Yosemite ‘firefall’ may not happen this year

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — It looks like a cross between a waterfall and a lava flow — a dazzling sight that usually appears on a yearly basis.

But the optical illusion known as “firefall” might not happen this year at Yosemite National Park.

The all-natural magic trick occurs when light from the setting sun hits the waterfall at just the right angle.

It takes place for a short time in February.

This year, the window is February 13 through the 27.

However, the National Park Service says Horsetail Fall has little to no water right now, so those hoping to see “firefall” will likely be disappointed.

