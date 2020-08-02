Family travels across 12 states to spread awareness on rare genetic disorder

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A family is traveling almost 5,000 miles across 12 states. All to spread awareness about a rare genetic disorder.

The Cook family’s youngest son Matthew was born with Angelman syndrome. Now they’re on a mission to help educate people about the disorder and other special needs.

They were in Fresno Saturday, meeting with a family from Sanger who has a teen with Angelman syndrome.

“We wanted to kind of showcase our camper with Angelman syndrome and meet parents along the way, and some of them have a little older children, and we are kind of asking about what struggles they are going through, you know,” Matt’s Mother, Maggie Cook said.

The Cook family will be in Fresno until Sunday, then heading north to Oregon and Washington.

