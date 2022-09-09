MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shane Killian watched the Fork Fire explode towards his home on Wednesday night, barely missing his home but destroying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment for his business in the process.

“I never thought it would come into our lap but it did. I barely made it over here with the dozer in time to save what we could save… You can see the tractor is burnt up, we lost a few of those,” he said.

However, the money and equipment is nothing compared to the loss of his dog Samut, who’s been missing since the flames rolled through.

“It got so intense and they said, ‘your life’s in danger.’ We took a lot of valuables and ran up the road… Samut was gone… When we came back down here he just never came back,” Killian said.

The father of Samut, Biggie, is also waiting for him to come home.

“I wanted to keep the genetics, and that’s why Samut is so important to me…I know Biggie’s getting older…” Killian said.

CAL Fire officials say they do not have an exact number of how many structures have been destroyed, but Killian knows neighbors and families whose homes are lost forever.

“We thought we were ready but it’s pretty intense,” Killian said.

Killian is still working around his home to put out hotspots and see what he can recover from his equipment; all the while hoping and praying Samsut finds his way home.

If anyone sees Samsut, you can post in a Facebook group called “Fork Fire Missing and Found Pets.”