MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local family is safe and out of danger thanks to the help of several Central Valley law enforcement teams.

“Thank you to our amazing LEO’s in our mountain communities,” from a post made on Facebook from the U.S. Forest Service Sierra National Forest.

The post thanked Officer Wise, Officer Kyra, and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue for working on helping as many folks, and babies, as they can.

It goes on to thank all the organizations, which included law enforcement officers, search and rescue teams, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and PG&E, for bringing supplies to help repair equipment and getting one-month-old Baby Griffin and the Green family off the hill safely.

Officials say to “stay safe and do not travel to our mountain communities unless you absolutely need to.”