Family remembers the man who died saving a girl from drowning: ‘We call him our hero because of what he did’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Arthur Caballero died Tuesday trying to save a girl who had been swept by the Kings River near Winton Park. The 62-year-old’s family described him as a selfless, family-oriented man who loved God and always wanted to help others.

“Just that loving, caring, kind person who’d be there for you if you needed him,” said Gabriel Aguirre, Caballero’s nephew.

Rescuers said Caballero was out fishing when he jumped into the Kings River after a small girl was swept by the current.

Emergency response was delayed due to the lack of cellphone service and bystanders were forced to drive to the nearest fire station for help.

The child and others who also jumped in were rescued but by the time first responders found Caballero he was about half a mile downstream. He later died at the hospital.

Gabriel Aguirre, Caballero’s nephew, was with him the day before.

“He was out here and we were working on this boat. He was painting all the wood and everything. We were getting it ready to go out fishing,” Aguirre said.

He said he was supposed to get a call from his uncle the next day.

“But I guess he probably woke up a little early and wanted to get an early start, so I didn’t get that phone call,” Aguirre said.

Caballero’s family said they’ll remember him by his laugh and the joy he brought to those who surrounded him.

“What I really remember about him is his smile. We would always show up to work and he’d always ask me if I wanted a doughnut. He was always saying ‘let’s go eat, let’s go eat,'” said Ralph Salazar, Caballero’s cousin.

His family said those are the kinds of memories they’ll tell Caballero’s grandchildren and great grandchildren, adding that they won’t let his memory die.

“We call him our hero because of what he did. He just so selflessly throws himself out there to save these people, total strangers, to give his life like that, he’s more than a hero to me,” Salazar said.

Caballero’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

