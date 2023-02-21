VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing a woman in her Visalia home.

After that, the suspect allegedly went into Nash’s Steakhouse with a sledgehammer.

Employees say the suspect entered the business, ordered a burger and soda, then pulled out the hammer and started hitting an employee who was waiting to clock in.

54-year-old Michael Major is behind bars charged with the attacks.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims in this case.

“Every single time that I would talk to my mother, the last words were God Bless you, and I love you. That was it,” said Angelica Espindola.

A memorial now sits outside of Espindola’s mother’s home.

She and her family drove up from Orange County to remember their loved one.

“It’s sad, it’s sad because, she lived by herself with the person, and nobody was there to help her. I don’t even know if anyone heard her scream,” she said.

According to the family, the victim opened her home to the suspect, 54-year-old Michael Major, to give him a place to stay.

“It’s my mom you know, she, she was a good person, she doesn’t deserve th-nobody deserves this,” said Espindola.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the suspect’s acts of violence, and so are Tanner Oxford and Alex Ryan, chefs at Nash’s Restaurant in Visalia.

“We’re a nice simple place, we serve good food, and we would never think a random act of violence would hit this close to home,” said Oxford.

One of their employees was attacked by the suspect and took multiple blows to his head from a sledgehammer.

“I see our employee being struck with a hammer on the ground, I screamed for our other employees,” he said.

“There was a knife on the floor, I seen a knife and then there was a hammer, and I don’t know,” said Ryan.

“Yeah, he ended up having multiple knives on him,” said Oxford.

After struggling with the suspect, Ryan and Oxford chased after him to Kaweah Health Hospital, where he was arrested.

According to employees, the victim at the restaurant is recovering at home.

Now, Espindola wants justice for the void left in her family.

“We love my mom and it’s just; it’s never going to be the same. He needs to be put away for the rest of his life,” she said.

Major is expected to be in Tulare County Superior Court on Wednesday.