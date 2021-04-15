Family remembers a 21-year-old Fresno mother killed in a domestic violence incident

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The family of the 21-year-old who police say was killed at her Fresno apartment complex paid tribute to the mother of two on Thursday.

Fresno Police say Charlette Ethridge, and 50-year-old Michelle Johnson, were shot at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of East Olive on Friday.

Investigators believe the murders stemmed from a domestic violence incident and have arrested Ethridge’s alleged boyfriend, 24-year-old Deandre Foster. He remains inside Fresno County Jail, facing two murder charges.

“We gonna miss her so so much,” said take Ethridge’s aunt Cyrstal Joyce. “And now we have to focus on her children. It is so important that the bright light that she was gets shed in this dark situation so we can tell them one day that it’s something they may hear.”

Charlette Ethridge was only 21-years-old, but her work ethic was one of the things that set her apart. She was a security guard, a medical assistant, and most importantly a mother.

“She just was always wanted the best for everyone and for her kids,” said her cousin Wendy Daniel. “She wanted the best for herself.”

Her family is now working to start a domestic violence foundation in Ethridge’s name.