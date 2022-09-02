FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday.

Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to raise funds.

On Aug. 19, around 9:00 a.m. Fresno Police officers responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites at the 300 block of East Fir Avenue where 20-year-old Guzman was suffering from a gunshot on her lower body, according to officers. She was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

After an investigation and questioning of Guzman’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Christopher Jordan, Detectives learned that Jordan accidentally fired his gun that struck Guzman who was laying on a couch, according to officials. It was determined that Jordan did not shoot Guzman on purpose, but that his handling of the firearm was negligent resulting in Guzman’s death.

According to officials, Joran is now facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter and negligent discharge of a firearm. He is currently out on bond.