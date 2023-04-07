FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family attorney of Robert Corchado, the man killed in a deadly officer-involved shooting on March 4, expressed outrage on behalf of Corchado’s family Friday when a new video of the incident was released by the Fresno Police Department.

Their attorney, Kevin Little, even accused the Fresno Police Department of selectively arranging clips from hours of available video, into a version only made to represent law enforcement in a positive light.

“What we saw was only a compilation of that, that lasted 13 minutes. They’re controlling the information. And whenever you have one side controlling the information, what you have is what results is a one-sided presentation,” Little said.

The video, released on Friday, showed the moments Corchado was ultimately shot, which led to his death.

In an exclusive video of that day, Corchado can be seen after he exited his vehicle with his hands in the air, as officers continued to fire at him.

“If everything is accepted as, in terms of the antecedent facts, the fact remains is that there was a person who was unarmed, obviously unarmed, who was shot in the back and killed,” said Little.

Little said the family was shown the video Friday morning at the Fresno Police Department before it was released to the public, only to leave them further outraged.

“They’re devastated. Because now, they see for themselves there was really no reason for Robert to be murdered by the police,” he said.

Little said now, they are prepared for a fight in court, as the complaint is nearly written, and as they await the city’s response to their claim.

“Shortly after we get a response from the city regarding our claim, then we’ll be in a position to file very very soon thereafter,” he added.

Little said he has put in a public records request for any other remaining video of the incident, so the family can put out their own version of events.

The California Department of Justice is continuing its investigation into the incident.