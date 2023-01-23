FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. continued to seek justice for the 15-year-old Monday, after he was hit by a car outside Hoover High School on October 4, before he died at a local hospital.

Lisa Spoors is the person charged with murder for his death and is alleged to have hit him while driving under the influence of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Al-Hakim’s family rallied outside the Fresno County Superior Court Monday, in response to Spoors’ release last week after a bond reduction.

It was a scene of frustration and sadness among family, friends, classmates, and area residents who simply wanted answers.

Many of them want Spoors back behind bars.

A chant of “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now,” rang out across the courtyard.

A strong message sent by those in attendance, which included Rashad’s parents, brother, and sisters who still deal with the trauma of losing such an irreplaceable part of their lives.

“I’m scared for my siblings to go to school knowing that one of my siblings didn’t come back. I’m scared to cross the street. It just hurts me,” said Leearah Al-Hakim, Rashad’s sister.

Many at the rally kept Rashad’s spirit alive with signs, pictures, and words.

Rashad’s father said Spoors has gotten the chance to go on with their life, while his sons was tragically cut short.

“She still has no remorse, not a care in the world. Nobody in her family reaches out. She’s not saying anything. It’s just hard. Like they said, having to deal with it at school and then deal with it every day going through it with people, it’s not easy,” said Rashad Al-Hakim Sr.

Spoors’ attorney Marc Kapetan gave his condolences to the family Monday but continued to side with his client.

“Lisa, I believe did the right thing. She called 911 on two occasions after that accident. She’s been completely cooperative with the police, has attended appointments when they’ve asked her to attend appointments,” said Kapetan.

Spoors posted bond around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Spoors was advised by a judge during sentencing for a DUI offense back in 2008 that if they were involved in a fatal crash where they were under the influence they could be charged with murder.

Spoors’ attorney casted doubt on the toxicology evidence in the case.

“This is a quote, he states, ‘As a drug recognition expert Miss Spoors was not under the influence of an alcohol or a drug and would be able to safely operate a motor vehicle,” said Marc Kapetan.

Spoors will have their preliminary hearing on March 2.

In the meantime, if you would like to help Rashad’s family with funeral expenses you can find a link to do so by clicking here.