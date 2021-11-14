Family of six displaced after fire starts in Fresno home, fire crews say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of six has been displaced after a fire broke out in their home on Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno fire officials.

Around 1:30 p.m., the residents of a home on Maroa Street and Herndon Avenue called the Fresno Fire Department regarding smoke rapidly filling their residence.

Fire crews say they were able to quickly make their way to the area and upon arrival saw heavy smoke coming from the inside of the home and its roof.

Firefighters say initial reports state the fire began in the kitchen, but upon further investigation, crews learned the fire originated in one of the home’s back bedrooms.

According to officials, the family of six, including their two pet dogs, were able to escape the residence with no injuries. Authorities say fire crews were also able to remove the family’s pet hamster from the fire, but it was later pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Fresno fire crews say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.