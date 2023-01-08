FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr who was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School in October held a fundraiser at Free AME Ministries.

Three months after Al-Hakim Jr’s death his family and friends held a fundraiser Sunday to buy a tombstone so they can visit and remember the life of the young teen.

“We thought it would be a good idea to have him buried and a headstone, not so our family can grief but his friend and the community as well,” said Tetajee Hakim, aunt of Al-Hakim Jr.

His friends say once the tombstone is there visiting Al-Hakim Jr will become a daily routine.

“Friends and family can go visit it and share love and be there even though he’s not physically here,” said Jeremiah Palmer.

Palmer says he will never forget seeing his friend lifeless in the street.

“It hurt I had seen him on the floor fighting for his life,” said Palmer.

Lisa Spoors, the driver accused of killing Rashad Al-Hakim Jr, has been charged with murder.

Spoors is scheduled to be in court on January 18th. If convicted Spoors could face fifteen years in prison.