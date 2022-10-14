FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice.

“I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother.

Ragina says administrators at Hoover High School dismissed students from the gym after a fight occurred without notifying parents. That’s when Rashad crossed the street in front of the school and was hit by an oncoming car. He died a week later.

“He was in the middle of practice. He was trying to go back in the gym and they told him to leave. I pick my son up from practice every day. They didn’t even call me to tell me I needed to come pick him up,” Ragina said.

Fresno Unified declined to provide an interview or explanation.

Fresno police officials say they are investigating what led up to Rashad leaving school, along with many other details of the case. It was originally investigated as a hit-and-run, but lieutenant Anthony Dewall says call logs show the driver called authorities right away, but something went wrong.

“Either due to a glitch in the cell phone system or in our 9-1-1 system, that call wasn’t picked up immediately,” he said.

Dewall says the department is back at square one, trying to decide what caused the collision.

“We have to conduct an inspection of the vehicle: braking system, the electronic control module to see how fast the vehicle was traveling prior to impact,” he said.

He said the driver could eventually face charges but a lengthy investigation must take place first.

“We treat these collisions like homicides. Every time we look at this case we see our children in that young man’s face when we conduct this investigation. We’re going to make sure we do everything we can to find out what happened here,” Dewall said.

Police are also asking anyone who might have surveillance video on that street to send it to them.