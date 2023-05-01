TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a man in Tulare County is now on its third day.

The family says their 22-year-old brother is still missing after he went into the rushing waters of the Kaweah River on Friday to save a child. At the Slick Rock Recreation Area along Highway 198 is where the family of that missing man has been camping since he went missing Friday night.

They say they want their loved one to be remembered for his quick thinking, and saving the little girl, even though it may have cost him his life.

“It doesn’t change the fact that that’s my baby brother,” said Alexandra Romero, the older sister of the missing man.

The family identified him as 22-year-old Jamie Romero. Romero and her family have been camped on the sand banks of the Kaweah River.

“There’s no way, I can’t, I can’t give up hope,” Romero said.

They’ve been waiting and hoping for their loved one to be found safe. According to Romero, Jamie was frequently found walking along the river as his ‘happy place’.

“A little girl was alongside the bank, and it caved in. Her mom went running over to my brother,” Romero said.

Without hesitation that Friday night, the family say Jamie went into the water to save the little girl.

“Someone he was with had told him, don’t do it, and he said well what if it was my daughter, and he turned around, and he was in,” Romero said.

On Saturday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office requested an increase in search operations in hopes of finding him alive.

Romero and her family feel things would get done faster if more people were looking for her brother.

“I haven’t heard anything today nothing,” said Romero.

One deputy arrived Monday to speak to the family, another sent a drone out over the river.

We tried to speak with TCSO about their efforts this week to find the missing man, but they did not get back to us in time for the story.

Despite it all, the family will stay camped along the river, at the same spot where their loved one went into the water, and hasn’t been seen since.

“We’re going to be out here until my brother comes home. We’re not leaving,” Romero said.

The Slick Rock Recreation Area is closed right now, but the family says it wasn’t this past weekend.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is urging everyone to stay away from fast-moving water in and around the county.

The family says Jamie’s daughter is just about to turn two years old.