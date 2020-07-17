Family of missing Madera 2-year-old offer $5,000 reward to find him

Thaddeus Sran was last seen by his parents Tuesday night when they put him in bed

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) –As authorities continue to search for a missing toddler, the boy’s family is offering a reward for any information to his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Madera Police say there have been no major breaks in the case yet. Sran’s uncle, Jujhar “Junior” Singh, said the family believes the child was abducted.

It’s been a rough couple of days for Sran’s family. Singh said all of the boy’s medical conditions — like the fact he eats through a feeding tube — have them particularly worried.

They want him back with his parents ASAP.

“For just being two-years-old, he’s already been through so much. Even though he’s only two, he’s going to remember [this situation] and it will scar him,” Singh said.

The urgency has caused the family to create a $5,000 reward for information to find Sran.

Madera Police, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Madera County Probation, as well as the FBI continued to search for Sran all day Thursday.

Splitting up in groups, they all focused on a one-mile radius from the child’s home, as well as the southeastern portion of the city — searching every nook and cranny.

Police say Sran’s parents last saw him Tuesday night when they put him in bed at 10 p.m. They didn’t realize he disappeared until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In a press release, police say they are now looking for security camera footage in the area, in case anything got caught between those hours.

While Sran’s family strongly feel he was abducted, police still have not officially determined what happened.

“It could be that somehow he got out of the house, it could be an abduction. Everything is on the table,” said Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson at a press conference Wednesday. “We’re looking at everything, we’re leaving no stone unturned.”

You can call or text Singh at 559-797-5805 with information about Sran’s whereabouts to be eligible for the family’s reward.

You can also call Madera Police at 559-675-4220.

