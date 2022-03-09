SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The family of 21-year-old Chris Liang is speaking out days after Liang’s death.

The USF senior’s body was found Saturday by California Highway Patrol.

His body was found inside a Tesla that police say was overturned at the bottom of a cliff near Interstate 5.

KRON 4 spoke to Liang’s brother.

St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco is where a memorial will be held tomorrow.

Chris’s brother started a GoFundMe to help pay for tomorrow’s service and to fly his parents here from China.

Family and friends are equally heartbroken about how the search for the 21-year-old ended.

Looking back on their childhood together, Jerry Liang remembers a challenging upbringing for him and Chris Liang, but he says it didn’t stop his brother from being himself.

“He was unafraid to share his truth and his love with the world, whole heartedly and unapologetically,” Jerry Liang said.

That’s why Chris wanted to take a road trip from San Francisco to Irvine, according to Jerry.

When he didn’t make it to his destination, that’s when the worry set in.

Jerry organized search parties and spread the word through an online campaign called ‘Find Chris Liang.’

They were unable to make much progress with police, who had a lot of ground to cover between the two cities.

“I was really just focused on the concerning aspects of the trip because the police were not picking up. The police said that Chris had the right to disappear even though I kept telling them that something must of happened to him,” Jerry said.

Saturday evening that fear became reality, when Chris’s body was found inside his rented Tesla in Fresno County.

While Jerry waits for answers from police about how the crash happened, he’s thinking about how he can make a difference.

Like many, Chris struggled with his mental health, and Jerry has found himself wanting to get more involved with advocacy work.

“Having my brother pass away tells me that I don’t have time to not really dial in on that mission,” Jerry Liang said.

He doesn’t want his brother’s legacy to be about insufficient self-help, but he does want others to understand how important is to take care of their own mental health.