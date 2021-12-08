Family of Clovis Navy veteran surprised with new home from Habitat for Humanity

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – A Clovis Navy veteran is the newest Habitat for Humanity homeowner.

Veteran Roman Delgado served for years as a corpsman in the Navy, now he’s about to pick up a hammer and finishing making his new house into a home.

“From a place where you aren’t really even living to a place where you can walk around and have some space,” Delgado said.

Habitat for Humanity selected Delgado, his wife, and four kids to purchase this home for an affordable price. So they can move out of their two-bedroom apartment. They’ll be paying just over $1,000 a month to own the new 1,258 square foot home, which Delgado said was about the price they were paying for the apartment that was about half its size.

“To have a team behind you like that it’s a sigh of relief as well,” he added.

Habitat for Humanity interim CEO Ashley Hedemann says Delgado will help finish up the home before moving in and will eventually help another habitat family build theirs. It’s the 27th home they’ve built with the City of Clovis, a partnership they say is growing, with 4 habitat homes on their block alone.

“It’s a hand up, we are not a handout, it’s a hand up, often the families we work with are just on the cusp of being able to own a home, and with this housing market right now it’s very difficult to own a home,” Hedemann said.

The City of Clovis contributed tens of thousands of dollars so the Delgado’s could keep their mortgage payment low. An investment Mayor Pro Tem Lynn Ashbeck says is well worth it, for our veterans and the Clovis community.

“For a family like this who has served our country, worked hard, spends a lot of money in rent, in an apartment where their kids aren’t safe to go outside, to lift up one family is going to lift up so many more,” Ashbeck said.

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores also met with the Delgado’s and let them know he has a personal connection to this land. His family once lived in a house on that exact corner when he was young.