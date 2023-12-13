FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Zeke Rodriguez now spends his days like any other 8-year-old, dressing up in a Grinch Christmas sweater to participate in his school’s spirit day.

But his journey back to school this year was anything but easy, after missing an entire year because of his battle with cancer.

In March of 2021, Rodriguez began showing neurological changes affecting his ability to move his body and articulate words.

After taking an MRI at Valley Children’s Hospital, doctors found a large tumor in his brain, they then took out as much of the tumor as possible and sent it off for testing.

“It came back as a glioblastoma which is the most aggressive type of brain cancer you can have,” said Audrey Green-Murphy, who has been one of Rodriguez’s doctors for the last two years.

Rodriguez started treatments including radiation and immune therapy, but despite everything he has gone through, his spirit remains unshaken.

“Zeke is incredible, his laugh is infectious, he is one of the kindest, sweetest kids we have in the clinic, even when he is not feeling well he is thinking of other people,” said Green-Murphy.

Even when Rodriguez is in pain doctors say he never complains and always has an incredible spirit.

“He just keeps going, no matter what we throw at him he just keeps going,” said Green-Murphy.

This year his father, Michael decided to host a Christmas toy drive called “Toys of Hope”, through his fitness business called Zeke Strong Fitness.

“So many people poured into my son Zeke when he was going through his fight, his battles, and that just really hits home for me, I just wanted to pay that forward,” Michael said.

Michael and his entire family know firsthand how difficult it can be to have a son or daughter in the hospital during the holidays.

“Just to give to other families who drive from Bakersfield, Stockton, Visalia, to come here to Valley Children’s to receive their treatments, and who may not make it home for the holidays, so I want to bring Christmas to them,” said Michael.

At any given time there are about 20-40 patients on the oncology floor.

Now Rodriguez and his dad have one mission, to bring those kids and families joy this Christmas.

“We are going to give those toys only to Valley Children’s that are sick,” said Rodriguez.

Dec. 16, 2023, will be the last chance to donate toys. It will be between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 pm. on the corner of Herndon and Milburn.

Michael hopes his son’s story and his family’s journey help others.

“Just to inspire other families that have received devastating news about a possible treatment or diagnosis that their son or daughter may have received,” Michael said.

All of the toys that are donated will be given to the kids on the oncology floor at Valley Children’s Hospital on Dec. 18.