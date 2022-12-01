MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Those in the Merced County Superior court were left with a shocking scene Thursday, as the suspect who had been charged with the shooting death of a nine-month-old, was attacked before his arrangement.

Our cameras were there to capture it. It was a violent scene in the courtroom, with members of baby Darius King Grigsby’s family in attendance, who witnessed another suspect in the courtroom attack 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane from behind.

The attacker struck Motshwane a few times before he was taken down by deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s office said the name of that attacker is James Clay McRae, who was previously charged with first-degree murder.

After deputies wrangled to the floor, they quickly cleared the room to restore order. We caught up with the family after the assault, and Darius’ mother Monica Ayala told us this could become the new norm for Motshwane.

“Every time you go in there someone gonna come at you and get beat up every time,” said Ayala. “Just all I gotta say is be ready for what’s coming for you boy. Like a lot is gonna come your way and you’re gonna be hurt. Like damaged real bad.”

On the morning of November 9, Motshwane fired at a male companion who was on a walk with Ayala, who pushed Darius in a stroller. Baby Darius was hit by a bullet that took his life.

His aunt said Motshwane deserves what happened Thursday in court.

“Every little thing that he gets towards him he deserves every little bit. Every little things that happens to him in jail, prison, whatever, he deserves every little bit, no matter what,” said his aunt Elena Perez.

Ayala said, she and Motshwane actually grew up together and were friends since childhood.

She now wants him to feel the pain that is now suffered by the family of baby Darius.

“I want him to be crying on his knees. Like sorry, like crawling to me type stuff like I’m sorry I did that. I want to see him suffer,” she said.

The Merced County District Attorney told us Motshwane has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and that he faces life in prison. They would not say if the death penalty was in play.

Motshwane’s arraignment has been moved to the morning of December 8.