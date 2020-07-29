Family of 86-year-old COVID-19 victim suing the healthcare center he passed away in

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Family members of a man who died from COVID-19 are taking a Tulare County healthcare center to court for what they allege is their role in his passing.

The family of Santiago Gonzalez – a resident at the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia – is suing the facility for elder abuse, wilful misconduct, and wrongful death, after the 86-year-old died from COVID-19 in April.

In the lawsuit filed earlier this month, the Gonzalez family claims the health care center failed to protect staff and residents from the virus after an outbreak began at the facility in March.

YourCentralValley.com has reached out to Redwood Springs Healthcare Center for a response to the lawsuit.

