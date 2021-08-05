Family of 10-year-old killed in hit-and-run on charges filed against suspect: ‘He doesn’t understand the pain’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Angel Hernandez, known as Bubba to his five sisters, was a 10-year-old with a bright future.

“He was a loving person. He cared about everybody,” said Angel’s mother Reyna Murphy. “And now I only have left of memories, pictures, and that’s it.”

Angel was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street near Woodward Park in Fresno on the night of June 17.

“I don’t get to see him walk through the doors, ‘Mom, what are you doing? I love you.’ And those were my son’s last words as we were crossing, ‘Mom, I love you. Mom, I love you,’” said Murphy.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the man who was driving the car that hit Angel, 62-year-old Raymond Jay Celaya, was arrested the next day after someone spotted the damaged car.

“He doesn’t understand the pain he’s caused me, my girls, all my family. While he’s out here living his life and enjoying every minute of it, my son’s gone,” said Murphy.

On Wednesday so Leo was charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on two felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash and vehicular manslaughter. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in state prison.

“What if he does it again to another family member?” said Angel’s grandmother Irma Sigala. “Seven years is not good, it’s not comforting. It’s not justice.”

A memorial remains at the crash site near Woodward Park. Angel’s family hopes it serves as a reminder to people passing by to drive carefully and prevent another tragedy.