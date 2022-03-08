CORCORAN, Calif. (KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer is behind bars as he faces murder charges for the death of his girlfriend.

Corcoran Police said 34-year-old Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza called 911 on Sunday to report that his girlfriend has committed suicide, but evidence later showed it was a murder.

The victim’s family has identified the victim as Marilu Olmedo.

“I don’t want her to be remembered as the person who was murdered, and her kids were there, as tragic as that is,” said a family member who wanted to remain anonymous out of safety concerns. “I don’t want that. I want her to be remembered as Marilu, the hardworking mother who adored her kids. Who was driven and living her dream.”

Shockwaves went through the small town of Corcoran after Olmedo was killed on the home on the 1900 block of Evergreen Drive.

“Knowing Marilu, she would never hurt herself; she would never leave her kids behind,” said the family member.

On Sunday around 7:00 a.m., Corcoran Police said Pulido-Esparza called 911 saying he and his girlfriend got into a fight the night before and that she committed suicide.

Police started to investigate the incident, searched the home, and the chief of police said that evidence revealed that Olmedo had not shot herself, but that Pulido-Esparza had killed her. Pulido-Esparza was booked into the Kings County Jail.

“With a charge of murder, one count of murder,” said Police Chief Reuben Shortnacy.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation identified the mother as 32-year-old Marilu Ramirez. The family said Olmedo was Marilu’s maiden name and Ramirez was her married name. The CDCR said she worked as an Integrated Substance Use Disorder Treatment program for the Amity Foundation for 10 years.

The CDCR said Pulido-Esparza is a correctional officer at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran as a clinic and security patrol relief officer. The CDCR said he has been a correctional officer for 8 years.

“The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is deeply saddened by this tragedy and supports the employees at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran (SATF). As a result, the Peer Support Program was activated and is providing intervention, counseling, and resources to help employees cope with the effects of this traumatic incident.”- statement from CDCR Spokesperson.

Police said Olmedo’s three children were in the home during the incident. Olmedo’s two oldest were from a previous relationship and Olmedo and Pulido-Esparza have a 2-year-old daughter together.

“He was capable of killing his daughter’s mother in front of her who knows what he could do,” said Olmedo’s family member.

The family member our station spoke with said that Olmedo and Esparza were in an on-and-off relationship and that Olmedo was focusing on co-parenting with the father.

Oscar Maldonado was a close friend of Olmedo for 8 years and a co-worker of Pulido-Esparza for 4 years. Maldonado dropped by flowers at the home to pay his respects. Maldonado said he noticed there were problems in the couple’s relationship.

“There were some problems, he told me about it too, but it was behind the scenes stuff. There has been problems with them in the past,” said Maldonado.

Police said Child Protective Services will work with the family to make sure the children have a home, especially for the 2-year-old daughter who now does not have either of her parents.