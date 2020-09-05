Family mourns loss of Community Regional Medical Center nurse Oliver Isleta

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Family members mourn the loss of Oliver Isleta, a nurse at Community Regional Medical Center who died due to complications of COVID-19.

Jeanette Isleta, the wife of Oliver Isleta is mourning the loss of her husband of close to 30-years.

“It’s very very hard, and right now, I cannot accept that he’s gone,” Oliver’s wife, Jeanette Isleta said. “I’m so depressed that for how many months, how many days that I had to watch my husband in ICU.”

Jeanette lives over 7,000 miles away in the Philippines. She’d been trying to communicate via Zoom as her husband was dying half a world away.

“God gave me the strength to let him go so he was not suffering anymore.”

Isleta leaves behind three sisters. They live in different parts of the world, Australia, Canada, and also Fresno.

Oliver checked into Clovis Community Medical Center on July 16 when he first got sick.

He was transferred to CRMC on July 28 due to a lack of ICU beds. They conferred with family members via Zoom and decided to take him off life support. But not before his work family could pay their final respects.

“We just waited for his coworkers because they wanted to see him because they love him so much, so they came up to the ICU outside looking through the glass doors to pay their last respects to them, and a little after noontime, he was gone,” Marilou Tomambo, Oliver’s sister said. “He’s home with the lord and that’s the best place where he won’t suffer anymore and he won’t be in pain and we take consolation in that, we’ll see him again someday soon.”

“He cares a lot about people, always makes sure that he prioritizes them even if he’s tired, he always thinks about people first, his loved ones, especially, “Eleonor Santamarina, Oliver’s sister said.

Isleta spent 14-years as a nurse. Then COVID hit hard in the Central Valley. He was on the front line battling to save others and paid with his own life.

“They sacrifice their life, they sacrifice their time with family, their safety, their comfort, just the same as my brother Oliver, even though he was scared, he had to keep on going because it’s his service to his patients,” Elizabeth Isleta, Oliver’s sister said.

“Oliver’s love is unconditional, he’s an angel and everybody knows that he’s a great brother, son, kind person, and a good friend,” Jeanette Isleta said.