FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The community is morning the loss of a Clovis Marine veteran who died in a Highway 41 crash. The family held a celebration of life for Sgt. Sath Som on Saturday.

“I wanna say goodbye to him, properly. I didn’t get to you know. We were robbed of that,” his brother, Aan Som, shared.

The 45-year-old died last month after crashing into a metal fence on Highway 41. His passing was just a few days away from his 46th birthday.

His brother says Som dedicated his life to serving his community, often times donating anonymous checks to the Poverello house and other organizations that work with those in need.

“Whatever you wanted, whatever you needed, whatever time of day, 2 a.m., pick up the phone and he’ll be there for you,” his brother said.

Som was Cambodian, but he was also seen as a leader in the Hmong community. His wife is Hmong.

“And we all come here together to support and celebrate the great legacy that he’s lived as helping the community as a public servant,” said community activist Paula Yang.

Som also served in the Marines.

“We were both in the Marine Corp. He served in 2008, did his marine training in San Diego and was later stationed in Pendleton,” longtime friend Thai Lee shared.

He continued serving in the Central Valley through his work with the Joint Military Assistance Command, where he helped other vets get proper military burials.

And on Saturday, the organization made sure he was properly honored, too.

“I try to stay strong for everybody, but I can’t fill that void, you know,” his brother said. “I wish now I’d had more time with him, I wish I did.”